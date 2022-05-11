4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Yellowstone National Park

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Yellowstone National Park Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred around 7:30 a.m., shook the area between Yellowstone National ark and Shoshone National Forest.

The USGS says the earthquake was reported to be nearly 9 miles deep.

Earthquakes are nothing new for Yellowstone. The park's website says approximately 700 to 3,000 earthquakes occur each year there.

According to the USGS , people reported feeling the quake in Bozeman, Columbus, Livingston, Nye, Pray, Red Lodge, and Gardiner. In Wyoming, people in Cody and Kelly reported feeling it.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory said in a news release that earthquakes such as this are common in the Yellowstone region, where more than 30 earthquakes of M4 or greater have occurred since 1973.

Tuesday's quake is the largest to occur in Yellowstone National Park since a M4.5 event on June 15, 2017 (part of a long-lived swarm of small earthquakes in the area between Hebgen Lake and Norris Geyser Basin, northeast of West Yellowstone, MT).

