30 years of Beartooth Rally, Iron Horse Rodeo celebrated by hundreds of riders

Bone Daddy's 30th annual Beartooth Rally and Iron Horse Rodeo were held for hundreds of riders in Red Lodge from Thursday through Sunday.

“Riding your brake, riding your clutch, just fighting the gravity – the whole thing," said Ellie Oltmanns, who was riding in the Iron Horse rodeo, "It’s just about falling over and getting back up.”

The four day event is a communal celebration of what riders describe as "family," found during their search for two-wheeled isolation.

“A very close friend of ours has passed away this last year and so, we were just kind of reminiscing on all the great times we’ve had here," said Kent Faulkner. "We still can’t believe he’s gone.”

Riders remarked how anyone and everyone was welcome to join in on the fun.

“You’re gonna find different breeds of a lot of different people out here," said Jonathan "Twitch" Cooper. "Big, small, little, doesn’t matter. We’re gonna have some fun today.”

Saylor Bell, an 18-year-old rider from Sheridan, Wyo., who has been participating in the rodeo for the last four years, rode alongside Twitch.

“I get really anxious. Like, the first time I went out there I couldn’t even feel my hands ‘cause I was just so excited," said Bell.

Looking up to those around her, she said she hopes to spend her life investing in riding motorcycles.

“You think bikers are just like big and bad, but they’re the nicest people out there," said Bell.