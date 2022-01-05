3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Wednesday morning that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The first person was a female in her 40s who died at a hospital, the second was a male in his 60s who died at a hospital, and the third was a female in her 50s who died at a hospital out of state. All three people died the week of December 12. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates this week that attributed these deaths to COVID-19. Out of respect for these individuals’ families and friends, no further details will be released.

These latest deaths make for a total of 107 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County, 61percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. For additional details on vaccine metadata, click here.

From April 1 to December 24, 2021, the state of Montana saw 5,515 hospitalizations that were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 4,601 individuals were unvaccinated, or approximately 83 percent. From April 1 to December 24, 2021, statewide, MT DPHHS reported 1,301 deaths were attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 1,021 or 78 percent were unvaccinated.

You can find your COVID-19 vaccine from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. According to county officials, it is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated and your booster dose if you are eligible to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine or booster today.

Combined clinics with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

There are clinics held this week at Bozeman Health, however, the appointments are full at this time. See below for additional clinic times.

■ Wednesday, January 19 - All COVID-19 as well as flu vaccines are available - from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - ENTRANCE 4

■ Thursday, January 20 - All COVID-19, as well as flu vaccines, are available - from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - ENTRANCE 4

■ Friday, January 21 - All COVID-19, as well as flu vaccines, are available - from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital - ENTRANCE 4

Big Sky Medical Center weekly clinic hours:

○ Wednesdays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Adult Pfizer (12+ for primary series, 18+ for boosters)

○ Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Moderna (18+) primary series and boosters

○ Fridays - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Pediatric Pfizer, 5-11-year-olds primary series

Flu vaccine clinics are being held at Gallatin City-County Health Department - These are walk-in clinics, no appointment necessary:

○ Monday’s in January - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Anyone 6 months or older should get a flu vaccine

○ By appointment, call the health department to make yours today, 406-582-3100

● IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK - GET TESTED! Click here to find a location nearest you to get tested!

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.

