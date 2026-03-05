Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

2026 Gallatin County Candidate Filings

Voting Ballots
MTN News
Voting Ballots
Posted

BOZEMAN — Local Election Candidate Filings - Filing Period: Feb. 17–March 4, 2026 | Last Updated: March 5, 2026

County Offices

County Attorney (4-Year Term)

  • Audrey Cromwell (Democrat) — Filed 2/17/2026
  • Jordan P. Salo (Republican) — Filed 3/2/2026

Auditor (4-Year Term)

  • Jill Therrien (Democrat) — Filed 2/18/2026

Clerk & Recorder/Surveyor (4-Year Term)

  • Roger Blank (Republican) — Filed 2/27/2026
  • Eric Semerad (Democrat) — Filed 2/17/2026

County Commissioner, District 1 (6-Year Term)

  • Zach Brown (Democrat) — Filed 2/20/2026
  • Daniel Hill (Republican) — Filed 2/20/2026

County Commissioner, District 3 (4-Year Term — Unexpired)

  • Colter Metcalf (Republican) — Filed 2/17/2026
  • Tracie Gibbons (Democrat) — Filed 3/2/2026
  • Nate Powell-Palm (Democrat) — Withdrawn 3/4/2026

Justice of the Peace, Dept. 1 (4-Year Term)

  • Rick West (Nonpartisan) — Filed 2/17/2026

Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2 (4-Year Term)

  • Bryan Adams (Nonpartisan) — Filed 2/17/2026

Sheriff/Coroner (4-Year Term)

  • Dan Springer (Republican) — Filed 2/17/2026

Superintendent of Schools (4-Year Term)

  • John Nielson (Democrat) — Filed 2/19/2026
  • Deanna Campbell (Republican) — Filed 3/3/2026

Treasurer/Assessor (4-Year Term)

  • Stephen Ball (Democrat) — Filed 3/2/2026
  • Maureen Horton (Republican) — Filed 2/17/2026
  • Terrence Smith (Independent) — Pending

Conservation District Supervisor, Areas 1, 2 & 3 (4-Year Term)

  • Loren Blanksma (Nonpartisan) — Filed 3/2/2026
  • Jason Camp (Nonpartisan) — Filed 2/27/2026
  • Sehrwin Leep (Nonpartisan) — Filed 3/4/2026

Democratic Committee

PrecinctNameFiled
PrecinctNameFiled
PrecinctNameDate FiledStatus
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader