2026 Gallatin County Candidate Filings

BOZEMAN — Local Election Candidate Filings - Filing Period: Feb. 17–March 4, 2026 | Last Updated: March 5, 2026
County Offices
County Attorney (4-Year Term)
- Audrey Cromwell (Democrat) — Filed 2/17/2026
- Jordan P. Salo (Republican) — Filed 3/2/2026
Auditor (4-Year Term)
- Jill Therrien (Democrat) — Filed 2/18/2026
Clerk & Recorder/Surveyor (4-Year Term)
- Roger Blank (Republican) — Filed 2/27/2026
- Eric Semerad (Democrat) — Filed 2/17/2026
County Commissioner, District 1 (6-Year Term)
- Zach Brown (Democrat) — Filed 2/20/2026
- Daniel Hill (Republican) — Filed 2/20/2026
County Commissioner, District 3 (4-Year Term — Unexpired)
- Colter Metcalf (Republican) — Filed 2/17/2026
- Tracie Gibbons (Democrat) — Filed 3/2/2026
- Nate Powell-Palm (Democrat) — Withdrawn 3/4/2026
Justice of the Peace, Dept. 1 (4-Year Term)
- Rick West (Nonpartisan) — Filed 2/17/2026
Justice of the Peace, Dept. 2 (4-Year Term)
- Bryan Adams (Nonpartisan) — Filed 2/17/2026
Sheriff/Coroner (4-Year Term)
- Dan Springer (Republican) — Filed 2/17/2026
Superintendent of Schools (4-Year Term)
- John Nielson (Democrat) — Filed 2/19/2026
- Deanna Campbell (Republican) — Filed 3/3/2026
Treasurer/Assessor (4-Year Term)
- Stephen Ball (Democrat) — Filed 3/2/2026
- Maureen Horton (Republican) — Filed 2/17/2026
- Terrence Smith (Independent) — Pending
Conservation District Supervisor, Areas 1, 2 & 3 (4-Year Term)
- Loren Blanksma (Nonpartisan) — Filed 3/2/2026
- Jason Camp (Nonpartisan) — Filed 2/27/2026
- Sehrwin Leep (Nonpartisan) — Filed 3/4/2026
Democratic Committee
|Precinct
|Name
|Filed
|Precinct
|Name
|Filed
|Precinct
|Name
|Date Filed
|Status
|Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.