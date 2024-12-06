2024 Belgrade Christmas Convoy set to have more semis decked out in lights than ever before

BELGRADE — The folks involved in the Belgrade Christmas Convoy have been working for days, decking out big rigs with holiday flair. This tradition started in 2019 and became a hit during COVID-19.

Ken Murphy of TMC Sand and Gravel helps coordinate the event and says it takes days to place the thousands of lights on the semis.

“Originally, we hoped for 25 trucks, and we ended up with 70,” Murphy says.

Four years later, the convoy has grown to 100 trucks, each sporting lights you can see from space.

“There is one back here that literally has a light bulb every two inches,” Murphy says.

The reaction is worth the work for Ben Flis of D & D Trucking.

“The smiles on little kids' faces, whether it's a little girl or a little boy. It is bigger than life. The only thing you can compare it to is the light show at Disneyland,” Flis says.

The convoy makes a nearly two-hour venture down the streets of Belgrade.

“It is our way of bringing hope to people that there is something bigger than them to enjoy and that all of these people want them to succeed and be a part of the community,” Flis says.

"All of the people involved, all of the companies, all of the industries here are represented, but at the end of the day, it's about the community and the kids,” adds Murphy.

It is an event they hope to continue: “We want the tradition to keep going; that's the biggest thing,” Murphy says.

The truck village is Friday night at the Gallatin Speedway, and the convoy begins Saturday at 6 pm.

More information on their scholarship for teens and other events and details can be found at the Montana Convoy Foundation website.