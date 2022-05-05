$20 Million Hyundai Motor Group R&D Center to open in Bozeman

BOZEMAN – Hyundai Motor Group announced Thursday that the company will locate its New Horizons Studio (NHS) headquarters in Bozeman. Hyundai’s NHS is a unit focused on the development of Ultimate Mobility Vehicles (UMVs).

Representing an estimated $20 million investment by Hyundai, the facility will create more than 50 jobs in Gallatin County.

Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed the company and representatives to Montana at a press event Thursday morning.

“An innovative, global company, Hyundai Motor Group’s decision to bring its NHS headquarters to Bozeman is a testament to our business-friendly environment, booming hi-tech sector, unmatched quality of life, and Montanans’ strong work ethic,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana is open for business to the world, and we’re thrilled by the good-paying jobs and opportunities Hyundai’s investment will bring to our state.”

Hyundai announced its plans to open a new research, development, and lab center which will serve as NHS headquarters within MSU’s Innovation Campus.

Gov. Gianforte joined John Robb, CEO of Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc., and Dr. John Suh, head of New Horizons Studio and vice president of Hyundai Motor Group, to cut the ribbon at the new facility which is scheduled to break ground on next month.

“Montana is quickly becoming a hub for high-tech companies and entrepreneurs with a growing talent pool of skilled labor in the field of engineering, research and natural science,” said Dr. Suh. “Bozeman is a thriving and economic micropolitan city. Nestled near dozens of off-road trails with more than 150 miles of terrain and mountain access for UMV testing – it’s the perfect fit for our new R&D Lab.”

“Hyundai’s investment in Montana is an example of what we can accomplish through targeted, focused, and coordinated business recruitment efforts,” President and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce Todd O’Hair said. “With leading support from Governor Gianforte and his administration, business, education and government leaders came together to demonstrate Montana’s potential to the Hyundai Team. The Montana business community welcomes New Horizons Studio to our great state and we are excited for their future.”

The estimated 12,000 to 15,000 sq. ft. facility on MSU’s Innovation Campus will support prototyping, field testing, and application development for UMVs.

The facility’s location on MSU’s campus will also allow Hyundai to work closely with undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, and professors on campus.

“Montana State University is pleased to welcome Hyundai to Bozeman. As the state’s largest research university, we see many opportunities in the future for collaboration between Hyundai and our students, faculty and graduates in an enormous range of fields from engineering, to laser optics, to computing and artificial intelligence. This is a very exciting day for us all,” said Jason Carter, MSU vice president of research, economic development and graduate education.

