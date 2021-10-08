2 men reported missing in Beaverhead County

DILLON — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office issued missing person alerts on a pair of men, missing in two separate incidents.

According to the release, Jason Morris, 46, went missing after leaving his home near Dillon, MT early Friday morning, October 1

Jason is 5'7", and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Jason was wearing blue jeans and the blue denim shirt shown in the attached photo. Jason reportedly has been acting out of character recently and may be at risk of self-harm. A pistol is missing from his truck, which was found parked at Lone Tree Campground at Clark Canyon Reservoir in Beaverhead County, south of Dillon. Anyone having information regarding Jason Morris please contact the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office at (406)683-3700.

Also missing is Derek Lee Gore, 29. Derek is 6’0 and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen in Dillon MT on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021. Derek is likely riding his motorcycle (2014 KTM ENDURO, Orange and Black). No direction or destination has been determined. Derek usually keeps in daily contact with his parents but has not contacted them at all. His phone has been deactivated. Any information please immediately contact Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office at (406)683-3700.

