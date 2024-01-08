1 dead after multiple vehicle crash in Jefferson County

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 90 between Three Forks and Cardwell on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a press release that Jefferson County dispatch received a report of a crash on Cardwell Hill on I-90 westbound around 11:57 a.m. on Sunday.

Montana Highway Patrol responded, with assistance from the sheriff's office, the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson Valley EMSR. The release said air ambulances were requested but unable to fly due to weather conditions, and traffic on I-90 was blocked for several hours.

Multiple agencies from Madison, Broadwater, Butte-Silver Bow, and Gallatin Counties also responded to provide additional mutual aid, according to the release.

No further details have been released at this time. We will update you as we get more information.