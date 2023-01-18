Las Vegas hotel undergoing cannabis-inclusive rebrand set for spring opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new cannabis-friendly hotel is headed to the Las Vegas Strip!

In addition to the upcoming introduction of cannabis lounges, the Artisan Hotel Boutique has decided to join the mix of venues where people can enjoy a variety of cannabis products.

Located on Sahara and I-15, the Artisan Hotel Boutique is currently undergoing the cannabis-inclusive rebrand and is set to reopen in the spring with a new look and a new name — the Lexi Hotel.

Alex Rizk, CEO of Elevation Hotels and Resorts, says it's out with the old and in with the new, while still honoring the hotel's long tenure in Las Vegas. He said, "Hopefully we can bring back what the Artisan once was."

Rizk says the company is still working out exactly what the future holds for the soon-to-be former Artisan Hotel Boutique in the spring. Though, he says the 64-room hotel will be open to both cannabis enjoyers and those who don't partake, with a combination of cannabis-inclusive and cannabis-free areas throughout the property.

"One of our goals is to de-stigmatize the use of cannabis in the proper areas," said Rizk. "So, we are following and will follow the local laws, even though some of our hotels will have more flexibility depending on where they are."

Rizk says they also want to feature a pot lounge at some point. However, Elevation Hotels and Resorts has not yet gone through the application process with the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board. So for now, their plans for a lounge are a pipe dream.

Rizk added, "We're still working with a few things there. But it's going to be a strong goal of ours to make it happen."

In addition to a potential lounge, the newly branded resort will also feature an exclusive members-only lounge, chapel and event center, just to name a few of the amenities.

Rizk says renovations started in August of last year, and the upcoming rebranded Lexi Hotel is scheduled to be open to the public on April 1.