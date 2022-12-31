Jefferson County cafe expands into the Helena area

HELENA — Hardware Café owner Chris Abrego bought the Copperline trailer on Custer Ave. with plans to reopen the eatery and expand the dining options in the Helena area.

With a long history of serving up food in Montana, as well as a popular location in Jefferson County, Chris Abrego wasn't done expanding and sharing his food with Montana.

He wanted a bigger area to share his food with, and one place he had his eyes on, was Helena.

"We've always had the dream of opening a fast, casual concept and trying to elevate just a really simple product and serve it in a quick and friendly manner," said Abrego.

For the new location's menu, he wanted to keep it simple.

"We're serving cheeseburgers, porkies, chicken sandwiches, fresh hand-cut french fries, and soda," said Abrego.

Chris' wife, Jenna Abrego, said his dedication to the food business got him to where he's at today.

"This this happened really fast, crazy fast and Chris's, you know, it's amazing what he can accomplish in a couple of months," she said.

The success of the Hardware Café in Montana city inspired him to keep expanding his passion to an area like Helena.

"We've been working really hard for a little over a year now out in Montana City at the Hardware Café, serving breakfast and lunch five days a week. And we just wanted to branch out and continue doing our work of bringing good food and good service to Helena," said Abrego.

Hardware's new location on Custer will be open and serving its new customers on the first week of the New Year.