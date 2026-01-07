Human remains found believed to be missing Wyoming man

SHERIDAN, WYO. - The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has reported that on the afternoon of Jan. 5, the Sheridan County Airport contacted the SCSO and advised airport personnel found what was believed to be human remains within the airport property.

According to Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, both SO and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) responded to the airport and located the human remains on the northern part of the Sheridan County Airport property, reports Sheridan Media.

Through further investigation, evidence found at the scene including clothing, personal belongings, and a wallet with identification was consistent with that of missing person, James “Bo” Galloway. The Sheridan County Coroner’s Office was requested to respond to the scene to take possession of the human remains.

On May 5, 2025, Galloway was reported missing to the Sheridan Police Department (SPD) by family members. At the time, Galloway had been living at a residence in Sheridan that bordered several large parcels of land outside the city limits of Sheridan and within SCSO jurisdiction.

On May 28, 2025, the SCSO, with the assistance of Wyoming DCI, opened an investigation to look into Galloway’s disappearance as it related to area(s) outside of SPD jurisdiction.

Investigators began closely examining prior cases and recalled a case involving a male subject observed trespassing within the fenced partition of the Sheridan County Airport property on May 2, 2025. That area was directly south of where Galloway resided. SCSO deputies responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate the subject. After further investigation and follow-up, investigators suspected the male observed at the airport was in fact Galloway.

On June 6 and 7, 2025, five specialized K-9 teams and several Sheridan Area Search and Rescue members were brought in to assist in the search efforts for Galloway. The searchers conducted a grid search of the Sheridan County Airport property, which spanned approximately 600 acres in size. While Galloway was not found, the area could not be 100 percent ruled out due to the challenging search area including tall, overgrown thick grass and brush.

Throughout 2025, the SCSO coordinated additional searches along the Big Goose Creek. Those searches were conducted by Sheridan Area Search and Rescue members.

While this remains an active investigation, there is no indication to suspect foul play. A sample of DNA from the human remains will be sent to the Wyoming State Crime lab for confirmation, but at this time, the human remains recovered are believed to be Galloway.

The SCSO would like to thank Wyoming DCI, Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, the K9 teams involved in the initial search, the Sheridan County Coroner’s Office, and the Sheridan County Airport.

Sheriff Dominguez stated while this was not the outcome our community wanted, our office hopes this brings closure to Galloway’s family, his friends, and our community.

