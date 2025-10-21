How the government shutdown can impact students

EAST HELENA — As we enter the third week of the government shutdown, pressure is mounting on some families that rely on a federal paycheck. However, there are programs in schools to help.

“We should expect things to continue running as normal, at least for the short term,” East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispens said.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction says federal education programs are already approved, and funding should continue to flow despite the shutdown.

Rispens said his concern right now is for students and their families.

“Folks who live in our area that do work for the federal government, because the federal government does have a lot of offices in Helena, because we are the capital,” Rispens said. “We are concerned about children in those families if they have to go without a paycheck for too long in those homes.”

East Helena Public Schools is encouraging impacted families to file for free and reduced-price lunch. It ensures children receive two meals per school day, and it is based on income, the day a family files.

“As far as we know, that program is not being impacted yet by the shutdown," Rispens said. "However, if the shutdown drags on for an extended period, there could be issues with funding for the school lunch program too.”

About 700 East Helena students participate in the free and reduced-price lunch program at this time, and if it is impacted, the district says that raises concerns that students may not get proper nutrition.

There are more resources available to students beyond food.

“We do have some other resources available to help kids with things like school supplies, clothes, things like that, and that is exactly why those things are there is to help people out when they are in a time of need,” Rispens said.

To register for free and reduced-price lunch, visit this link, and for information on school-specific resources, reach out to your school's office.

