Highlights: 7th Annual Pyronight Extravaganza benefiting Impact Montana

HELENA — Big Sky and Liberty Fireworks held their annual Pyronight Extravaganza to benefit nonprofit Impact Montana.

Hundreds of people gathered for a night of food and a fireworks show. This is the 7th Annual Pyronight Extravaganza. The event donates proceeds to a nonprofit. In 2021, Big Sky Fireworks chose Impact Montana.

“They do local fundraising, the money raised in the local area stays here and we really like that motto because Helena is a great place, we have a lot of residents and we always like to support as many [nonprofits] as we can and we think Impact Montana is going to do a really good job with that," says Ric Almendinger, Owner of Big Sky Fireworks.

Impact Montana is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting wellness among military veterans, service members, and their families. They were grateful for the opportunity to present themselves in front of what they say is their largest audience ever. Not only did they raise thousands of dollars, Impact Montana had vets fill out applications on the spot to take advantage of their resources like physical wellness programs, and ultimately, more people became aware of the organization

“We've had a lot of questions and people have been spreading the word around about Impact Montana and this is exactly what we wanted more than anything, more than the funding,” says Chantelle Russell, Impact Montana’s Physical Wellness Program Coordinator. “We need people to realize that we're here and available for veterans, to service members, and their families, including the Gold Stars."