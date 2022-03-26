'Freedom Rally' held Saturday at the Montana State Capitol

HELENA — Over 160 people gathered outside of the Montana State Capitol building on Saturday during what organizers described as a "Freedom Rally."

With several semi trucks that had participated in the "Freedom Convoy" parked along E. 6th Avenue, members of the community spoke about the importance of inalienable rights and the Constitution.

Lead organizer of the event, Jeremy Mygland, said he hopes to encourage others to stand up for their freedoms.

"I hope that people would just know that they can do something. I mean, I'm nobody and I put this together in just a couple of weeks so that people have a lot of voice, and there's a lot of organizers and everybody that helped me out, so I hope they can take it back to their hometown, too,” said Mygland.

Mygland hopes to organize more rallies in the future.

