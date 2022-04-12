Helena man accused of holding kids at gunpoint

HELENA — A Helena man has been accused of holding two kids at gunpoint Monday morning on the westside of town.

David Walter Dust has been charged in Lewis and Clark County with two counts of felony assault with a weapon.

At around 11:00 a.m. on April 11, officers responded to the area of Euclid Avenue and Winston Street after a caller reported “two young kids had been assaulted” and there was a man with a gun.

According to court documents, the kids told officers Dust had an altercation with them while in his vehicle and then followed them. Dust is then alleged to have exited his vehicle “before throwing punches” and throwing one of the kids to the ground.

The kids said they defended themselves and then Dust went to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a gun and ordered the two kids to get on the ground while pointing the gun at them.

A Montana Highway Patrol officer was the first to arrive on scene and was able to secure the weapon. Helena Police say the witnesses they interviewed corroborated what the kids told officers.

