Gov. Gianforte proclaims Saturday 'Montana Meat Day'

HELENA — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has proclaimed Saturday, March 20 as “Montana Meat Day” following Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declaring the day as “MeatOut Day.”

Polis has called on Coloradans to skip meat this Saturday via a proclamation that supported the idea of removing animal products from diets to reduce the risk of various ailments, including heart disease, high-blood pressure, stroke, various cancers, and diabetes. His proclamation also claimed a plant-based diet can help protect the environment by reducing the carbon footprint.

I hereby proclaim March 20th to be #MontanaMeatDay. 🥩 pic.twitter.com/NJmIN2AnpK — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) March 19, 2021

Gianforte’s proclamation fires back at the plant-based diet support stating: “meat is part of a healthy, balanced diet, providing pure protein with no added junk; and, meat is produced more sustainably than ever, with innovations in animal nutrition, genetics, and management that reduce carbon footprints.”

Montana’s livestock production is valued at around $1.5 billion each year.

There more than 25,000 farms and ranches across the state, with the state ranking 6th in the nation for total number of beef cattle.