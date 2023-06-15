Gianforte signs main state budget bill into law

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 2 Wednesday, the main state budget bill, that will guide state spending for the next biennium.

The law details some 14 billion in state spending; including money for new state troopers and prosecutors to combat crime, increases to the Medicaid reimbursement rate for health care providers, and hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure spending-from roads and bridges to the state prison.

Gianforte’s office also highlighted that the budget pays off all of the state’s general obligation debt saving Montana 40 million over the next two years.

GREAT NEWS – our historic pro-family, pro-jobs budget is now law. 🧵https://t.co/R353wUL3Zj pic.twitter.com/dySQk1fAqt — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 14, 2023

HB 2, as amended by the Senate, cleared the Montana House on May 2. It would take more than a month to be signed by Senate President Jason Ellsworth and transmitted to the governor’s desk.

Governor Gianforte signed the bill as passed by the legislature without using his line-item veto power.

