Flood Advisory for Jefferson River

BOZEMAN - The National Weather Service issued a FLOOD ADVISORY for the Jefferson River in SW Montana through noon Saturday.

Flooding is possible along the river especially in low lying areas and poor drainage areas. Snowmelt and thunderstorms producing brief heavy rain will keep the Jefferson River running around minor flood stage into the holiday weekend.

Thursday morning river level gauges were on the rise and flooding is possible from north of Twin Bridges to Three Forks. This includes the Three Forks area, Whitehall, Silver Star, Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park, Cardwell, Willow Creek and Waterloo.