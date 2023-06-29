Flash Flooding west of Three Forks Wednesday evening

BOZEMAN - Slow moving thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rain in a short period of time can lead to flash flooding.

This is the case west of Three Forks near Milligan Canyon in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff posted this report on Facebook:

[Wednesday, 6/28/23, 7pm] Milligan Canyon Road, inside the canyon itself, has washed out in several places due to heavy rainfall. The Jefferson County Road Department will be conducting repairs, but until that is complete, plan to use an alternate route.