Yellowstone National Park reduces fire danger to 'moderate'

Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 03, 2022
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Yellowstone lowered the parkwide fire danger level from HIGH to MODERATE.

According to a release, currently, there is one active wildland fire in the park.

  • Stay informed about current fire activity [nps.gov] in Yellowstone.
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem [nps.gov]. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.    
