UPDATE: Wildland fire reported north of Helena near White Sandy Campground

HELENA — Update 2:30 p.m. - The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office says immediate evacuations took place near the fire and the public is being asked to stay away while emergency responders are on the scene.

"Evacuations are occurring in the north hills of Helena. Currently, all residents east of 3485 Overland Road have been told to evacuate. All of Autobahn. Now Timber Trail. Areas north of Overland and Hauser Road and Country Side Road. These roads are now closed to fire apparatus only," said Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Dutton said the fire is being called the "Overland Fire" and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Tri-Lakes Fire had asked for mutual aid from surrounding volunteer fire departments.

Roads blocked at this time are the intersections of Overland Road and Hauser Dam Road and Overland Road and Timber Trail Drive.

Dutton noted this is a rapidly developing situation and information is subject to change as he learns more from crews in the area.

Original story - A wildland fire has been reported north of Helena near the White Sandy Campground.

Around 1:30 p.m. a smoke column could be seen from the Helena valley.

Tri-Lakes say the fire is located near Overland Road. Officials ask people to “stay clear” of Hauser Dam Road.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started or its size.

Lewis and Clark 911 Dispatch says people should not call 911 to report the smoke or to ask for information regarding the fire.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.