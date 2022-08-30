Wildland fire reported near Birdseye Road west of Helena

HELENA — A wildland fire has been reported near the Birdseye area west of Helena.

The fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Echo Drive.

Fire west of Helena. Appears one structure is involved, neighbors say there were two buildings behind the home.



Multiple agencies responding including helicopter.



If taking Birdseye Road west of Helena, please SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/uTOw3r5h1c — Sam Hoyle (@srhoyleKTVH) August 30, 2022

Multiple fire agencies are responding to fight the fire, including aerial attacks making water drops. The area is under traffic control while there is a heavy firefighter presence.

At this time it is unclear the estimated size of the fire, or what may have been the cause of ignition.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.