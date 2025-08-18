Wildfires continue burning along Highway 200 corridor in Sanders County

MISSOULA — The CKST Division of Fire is providing an update on a string of wildfires that broke out Sunday afternoon in Sanders County.

The MM91 Fire is at 308 acres, while the Little Seepay Fire has burned 9 acres, and the Magpie Fire is at 2.5 acres.

The fires have been active as they burn in steep and rocky terrain west of Dixon. There is no containment being reported on any of the blazes.

Fire line has been established around most of the Magpie fire and crews will mop up any hotspots on Monday.

Crews are continuing to receive help from a helicopter as they try to find routes to put fire line around the Little Seepay and MM91 fires.

Little Muddy Road is closed near the MM91 fire.

People are asked to stay out of the area as fire apparatus are using Highway 200 as a main route.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was reporting that the Knowles Fire, which is also burning along Highway 200, was at approximately 280 acres.

Watch: Crews battling wildfires in Sanders County: