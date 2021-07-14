Watch
Wildfire starts on Crow reservation

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Smoke jumpers and aerial crews are on their way to a fire that has sparked on the Crow reservation Wednesday.

The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area posted aerial photos of the fire on their Facebook page, noting the fire is visible from both park districts.

No word on the size of the fire or where exactly it's located on the reservation southeast of Billings.

This new fire came roughly an hour after Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a state of emergency for wildfires in Montana, which frees up federal dollars and firefighting resources to fight the fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

