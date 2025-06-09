Wildfire sparks north of Helena

GREAT FALLS — A wildland fire has erupted near the Gates Of The Mountains exit off of Interstate 15 north of Helena.

Lewis & Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center says that firefighting resources are currently at the scene.

The 911 Center asks that if you’re traveling in this area, please use caution as numerous apparatus and personnel are in the area.

At this point, we are not aware of any reports that the fire is directly threatening any homes or structures.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.