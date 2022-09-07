Wildfire sparks in Lincoln Ranger District

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters from the US Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) are responding to a fire on the west end of the Lincoln Ranger District.

The Arrastra Fire was reported on Tuesday afternoon (September 6, 2022) and at this point has burned an estimated 10 acres.

It is located several miles west of Lincoln, south of MT Highway 200.

A Helena-Lewis & Clark Forest spokesperson says that eight aircraft, four engines, and one initial attack crew have responded as of 7 p.m.

At this point, there are no reports of imminent threats to any structures.

The agency notes that the fire is "highly visible" from Highway 200.

They ask that people avoid the area if possible to make space for fire personnel responding.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. We will update you if we get more information.



