Wildfire near Elmo expands to 4,000 acres; evacuations ordered

Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District
A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 10:31:07-04

ELMO - A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has grown to an estimated 4,000 acres.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard lists the Elmo 2 fire as 0% contained.

According to the City of Polson Fire Department, the evacuation zone has been expanded to Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to US Highway 93.

Evacuations of several residences had previously been ordered in the Elmo area.

A section of Montana Highway 28 remains closed due to the blaze.

A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees was set up late Friday at Linderman Gym in Polson.

The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard states the fire is human-caused.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation was hiked to "very high" on Friday.

