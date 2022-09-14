Wildfire in Rattlesnake Wilderness burning 1,800 acres

MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire northeast of Missoula has now burned 1,800 acres, according to a Tuesday update.

The lightning-sparked blaze is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

MTN News

Fire managers report most of the additional growth has occurred on the south side of the blaze and has reached the Boulder Lake Trail #333 to the south.

Cooler weather and higher humidity is expected to moderate fire behavior.

A road closure barricade has been moved to allow public access to the east of the closure into Road #4224.

Closed Areas

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake and Gold Creek Lake.

Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).



Closed Trails

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake.

Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail.

Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake.

Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333.

Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.



Closed Roads