Wildfire in Rattlesnake Wilderness burning 1,800 acres

Boulder Lake Fire
Lolo National Forest
The Boulder Lake Fire is burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness approximately 15 miles northeast of Missoula.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Sep 14, 2022
MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire northeast of Missoula has now burned 1,800 acres, according to a Tuesday update.

The lightning-sparked blaze is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

Fire managers report most of the additional growth has occurred on the south side of the blaze and has reached the Boulder Lake Trail #333 to the south.

Cooler weather and higher humidity is expected to moderate fire behavior.

A road closure barricade has been moved to allow public access to the east of the closure into Road #4224.

Closed Areas

  • Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake and Gold Creek Lake.
  • Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).

Closed Trails

  • Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake.
  • Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail.
  • Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake.
  • Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333.
  • Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333.
  • Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.

Closed Roads

  • Gold Creek Road NFSR #126, from milepost 10.1 at its junction with Road #2118 to the end of the road at milepost 12.5.
  • Gold Ridge Road NFSR #2118, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Creek Road #126 to milepost 3.4 at the gate.
  • Gold Ridge Meadows Road NFSR #2121, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Ridge Road #2118 to milepost 4.3 at the gate.
  • Upper Gold Peak Spur NFSR #16859, from junction with Road #2121 to the end of the road at milepost 1.2
