Wet weather results in minimal growth on Quartz Fire

WEST GLACIER - The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park grew slightly on Tuesday to 1,696 acres.

Fire managers report a Tuesday night infrared flight mapped 18 acres of fire growth over the past two days.

Firefighters at Quartz Lake will continue structure protection efforts and scout areas near the fire.

Additional crews will also be patrolling the east and west sides of Glacier National Park for any new fires resulting from recent and ongoing lightning.

MTN News

Glacier National Park has enacted a Closure Order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently Very High and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates and should be kept small.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.

There are 35 people assigned to the blaze.