Weasel Fire burning over 4,000 acres

A wildfire on both sides of the US-Canadian border has now burned a total of 4,203 acres.

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka and has since spread into Canada.

Fire managers report that 1,783 acres have burned in northwest Montana and 2,420 acres have burned in British Columbia.

The fire is burning in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

MTN News

Fire managers note the primary focus is to protect infrastructure and recreational resources and the community.

Weasel Cabin and the Wam Fire Tower have been covered with protective wrapping

US Forest Service Road #319 (Therriault Lakes Road) to the Weasel Cabin is closed.

USFS Road #114 to Polebridge remains open until Aug. 22 when the road will be closed due to road construction unrelated to the fire.

There are 9 people assigned to the Weasel Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30.