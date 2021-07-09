Updates on two fires burning north of White Sulphur Springs

(UPDATE, 10:40 pm) The Balsinger Fire is now estimated at 50 acres, and the Ellis Fire is now estimated at 75 acres as of 8 p.m., according to the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.

There are no reports of any injuries, nor any damaged structures.



(1st REPORT, 6:40 pm) Two wildfires are burning north of White Sulphur Springs. The Ballsinger Fire is currently burning west of Neihart and Monarch, and the Ellis Fire is northeast near the Smith River.

The Ballsinger Fire started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead. Pre-evacuation has been ordered for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision. Forest Service Rd 839 Divide Road is closed from the east side of Taylor Hills Trailhead to FS Rd 6511 Belt Park Connector. Several Sheriff’s deputies in the area are conducting evacuation orders in Belt Park. U.S. Forest Service crews are fighting the fire with one tanker and one helicopter.

The Ellis Fire is in the Dry Range near the Smith River. A Type 3 Incident Command is en route.

Visit the Inciweb site for more information .