Updates on South Moccasin Fire and Crown Mountain Fire

GREAT FALLS — Here is an update on two wildfires as of mid-day on Thursday, October 7, 2021 - the South Moccasin Fire in Fergus County, and the Crown Mountain Fire in Lewis & Clark County.

South Moccasin: The fire is located about seven miles northwest of Lewistown. It has burned an estimated 12,800 acres, and is about 45% contained. There are 239 personnel assigned to the fire. Damage assessments found five structures destroyed, none of which are primary residences. The cause of the South Moccasin Fire has not yet been determined. There have been no injuries reported.

Crews will continue to monitor completed lines on the north and east edge of the fire. Throughout the fire area, crews are "mopping up" hot spots along the fire's edge and patrolling the perimeter for any fire activity. Crews will continue to improve constructed firelines along the southeastern flank and complete suppression repair in the fire area as needed. Helicopters will support crews on the ground as needed.

MTN South Moccasin Fire in Fergus County



Crown Mountain: The fire is located about 16 miles west/southwest of Augusta. It has burned an estimated 818 acres; there is no containment at this point. There have been no injuries reported. There are 130 personnel assigned to the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire exhibited extremely active behavior on Wednesday. The burning is between the Petty and Moudess Creek drainages and the newest growth was primarily to the south and the east into quadrant 24. It did not extend beyond the Petty and Smith Creek confluence, nor did it extend to the north beyond Petty Creek. The Forest Service continues a full suppression strategy focusing on point protection of threatened ranches and recreational residences. Benchmark corridor crews today will reinforce recreational residences in the Double Falls area and around the Ford Creek Guest Ranch.

MTN Crown Mountain Fire

