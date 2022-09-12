Watch Now
Two employees injured in Livingston timber company fire, three buildings destroyed

Firefighters responded to the blaze at R-Y Timber in Livingston around 6 a.m. on Monday
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 12, 2022
Livingston Fire and Park County Rural Fire District 1 responded to an early morning fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

According to Park County Rural Fire Chief Dann Babcox, two R-Y employees were injured. Their current condition is not known at this time.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at R-Y Timber in Livingston on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

Babcox also said the fire destroyed three structures. It is currently contained but crews are monitoring another building that contains tanks of combustible material.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. We will update you if we get more information.

