Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Trail Ridge Fire holding at 17,000 acres

Wildfire Firewatch color pic
MTN NEWS
Wildfire Firewatch color pic
Trail Ridge Fire Map
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 15:10:05-04

Little change is being reported at the Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula.

The blaze has burned 17,070 with containment growing to 30%, according to the Thursday update.

The fire is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

Trail Ridge Fire Map

Fire managers report that recent rainfall has helped to slow the spread of the blaze with little growth seen over the last couple of days.

The fire remains near Mink Creek Saddle and Shultz Saddle Road on the northern flank and north of Hogan Cabin on the southern side.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App