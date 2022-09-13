Trail Ridge Fire grows to 17,000 acres

The lightning-sparked Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula has grown from 15,008 acres to 17,043 acres and remains 14% contained, according to the Tuesday update.

The blaze is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

A public meeting is planned for 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sula Clubhouse.

MTN News

Fire managers report most of the fire's growth on Monday was seen toward the Mink Creek Saddle while progression slowed near Shultz Saddle Road.

The "option for a back burn operation was heavily considered" over the past few days and remains an option, according to the update.

Incoming moisture and decreased temperatures will help slow fire activity while also creating unfavorable conditions for the back burn operation.

The southern side of the fire has seen moderate growth and Hogan Cabin has been closed to the public.

Fire managers note if the fire threatens to breach along a fire line paralleling the East Fork Road to the south officials would implement the ‘Warning’ stage of the Evacuation Plan.

Additional information on the Ravalli County Evacuation Plan can be found at the Ravalli County Sheriff’s website https://ravalli.us/622/Evacuation-Guidelines or the Sheriff’s app.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

