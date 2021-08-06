Thorne Creek fire burning over 19,000 acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown to 19,100 acres and is now 9% contained.

A community meeting to discuss the firefighting effort has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Ainsworth Park on Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The Red Cross operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Call (406) 827-9268 for more information.

Fire managers note smoke will be visible Friday in the Dry Creek drainage as crews conduct a burning operation.

Additionally, crews in the Ashley Creek area will continue a wildfire assessment for the town’s watershed.

There are 348 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.