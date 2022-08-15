Sugar Loaf Fire burning west of Augusta in steep terrain

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is reporting a wildfire burning in steep terrain west of Augusta, north of the Willow Creek Falls Trailhead.

The area burned was estimated to be around 4 acres on Sunday Morning.

Fire resources will work on establishing an anchor point Sunday and a Type 2 IA crew, hotshot crew, two Type 1 helicopters, a Type 3 helicopter as well as air attack are being called to respond.

The Sugar Loaf Fire was first discovered on August 13, the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.