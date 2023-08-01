Stage II Restrictions in place for Lake Co. & Flathead Indian Reservation

Stage II Fire Restrictions went into effect at 12:01 am on August 1st for Lake County and Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribal lands.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice.

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed building or vehicle, developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

3. The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

a. Operating any internal combustion engine

b. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame

c. Using an explosive

4. Operating motorized vehicles off designed roads and trails

Below is the Lake County Commissioner's Resolution:

Below is the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe's Resolution: