Some Boulder 2700 fire evacuees to be allowed to return home

POLSON — Some of the Finley Point residents who have been evacuated due to the Boulder 2700 fire will be allowed to return home on Tuesday.

Finley Point residents located south of Mahood Lane can meet with Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 12 p.m. at mile marker 2 on Montana Highway 35.

Deputies will give residents a tag to allow them to return to their homes on Finley Point. All homes north of Mahood Lane will remain evacuated at this time.

A Red Cross shelter for evacuees remains open at Linderman Gym in Polson.