Slight growth seen at Moose Fire

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown from 95,520 acres to 96,455 acres as of Wednesday morning and is 38% contained.

The closed portion of the Salmon River Road from Spring Creek to Panther Creek will be open until 1 p.m.

Officials note that in order to make it through the road, travelers are advised to leave North Fork by no later than 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, Panther Creek Road will continue to be open with possible sort-term delays as crews work in this area.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Fire managers report that hotshot crews performed "a very successful strategic firing operation at the confluence of the Salmon River and Panther Creek."

There are 789 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.