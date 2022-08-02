Official confirms multiple structures lost to Elmo Fire

ELMO - Officials have confirmed that several structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire burning in Lake County.

Northern Rockies Team 7 Public Information Officer Sara Rouse told MTN News Tuesday morning that at this point it's not clear how many structures have been lost.

Crews are assessing the damage and Rouse says it is not clear yet what types of structures have been lost or where they were located.

Winds on Monday pushed the Elmo Fire to the northeast where it reached Black Lake, Red Lake and surrounding areas.

The Elmo Fire has grown to 16,226 acres since breaking out on Friday evening.

-information from Sean Wells included in this report.