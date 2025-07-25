UPDATE: July 25, 2025 - 8:13 a.m.

Firefighting teams, including smokejumpers, responded to the Observation Point Fire burning near Lost Horse Road in the Bitterroot Valley.

Observation Point Fire forces evacuations near Hamilton

The fire forced evacuations Thursday afternoon shortly after it was reported around 1:30 p.m.

The wildfire is burning near the Lost Horse Lodge between Hamilton and Darby and quickly spread after igniting.

Smoke from the fire was visible throughout the Bitterroot Valley as emergency responders, including aerial support, rushed to the scene.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office shut down Lost Horse Road to everyone except emergency personnel and local residents as evacuations began.

Many local residents were seen leaving the area with horses and pets.

The Ravalli County commissioners declared a state of emergency as the wildfire spread, threatening both public and private properties.

Emily Brown/MTN News The Observation Point Fire south of Hamilton forced evacuations on July 24, 2025.

While several area agencies participated in the initial response, hotshot crews and smokejumpers have been dispatched to the scene.

A Red Cross Shelter has been established at the Assembly of God Church, which is located at 601 Main Street in Hamilton.

(eighth report: July 24, 2025 - 8:37 p.m.

As of 8:14 p.m., on Thursday, the Observation Point Fire was reported to be 93 acres and is still 0% contained, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Interactive Fire Map.

(seventh report: July 24, 2025 - 6:20 p.m.)

In a press release from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Steve Holton said the current evacuation zones due to the Observation Fire are as follows:

"EVACUATION NOTICE: Residents on the north side of Lost Horse Road from approximately the 300 block west. This includes Silver Ridge Road, Ruff Road, and Moose Creek Road.

EVACUATION WARNING: Residents on the south side of Lost Horse Road from approximately the 300 block west. Also, residents on Blue Jay Lane, Fleet Street, and the west/south side of Hayes Creek Road between the intersections of Camas Creek Loop and Blue Jay Lane.

There is a Red Cross Evacuation Center located at the Assembly of God Church at 601 West Main Street in Hamilton.

Evacuation Notice: Residents are advised to leave the area immediately.

Evacuation Warning: Residents should prepare to evacuate immediately as fire conditions change.

Residents with special needs, such as medical issues and residents with pets and livestock should consider evacuating during the warning stage.

Residents are asked to download the Ravalli County Sheriff's App for mobile devices for the earliest notifications and updates.

Sheriff Steve Holton thanked all of the residents for their cooperation and credited them with an orderly and accident-free evacuation process.

Sheriff Holton also thanked Hamilton Fire Department and Forest Service Fire Teams for their quick and professional response."

(sixth report: July 24, 2025 - 5:30 p.m.)

An Emergency Proclamation has been issued, subject to 10-3-402 MCA, by Commissioner Huls regarding the Observation Point Fire, according to the Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire was ignited in the area of Lost Horse Road and is rapidly spreading. Nearby public properties, private properties and residents are at threat.

An emergency proclamation is needed in order to authorize additional aid and assistance.

(fifth report: July 24, 2025 - 4:27 p.m.)

Lost Horse Road has been closed all the way up to U.S. Highway 93.

Only emergency personnel and residents living in the area are allowed access at this time, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

(fourth report: July 24, 2025 - 4:14 p.m.)

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office told MTN that deputies are now evacuating the 370 block of Lost Horse Road.

(third report: July 24, 2025 - 4:08 p.m.)

The wildfire has now grown more than 53 acres, according to the DNRC's Interactive Fire Map, which is calling the wildfire the Observation Point Incident.

If you are in the areas affected, prepare for evacuations immediately.

(second report: July 24, 2025 - 3:49 p.m.)

Discover Bitterroot National Forest's Facebook page is calling the fire the Observation Point Fire.

There are multiple names circulating for this incident.

According to their Facebook, it is located up Lost Horse on the Darby-Sula Ranger District, one mile southwest of the Coyote Coulee Trailhead.

The fire is estimated to be five acres and is actively burning in grass and timber.

Three engines and 30 firefighters are currently on scene fighting the blaze.

Two helicopters are also assisting with aerial water drops. There are two air tankers in route from Missoula.

Multiple engines from Bitterroot Valley fire departments are also on scene, helping protect nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

(first report: July 24, 2025 - 3:05 p.m.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's office is currently evacuating residents in and near the 1000 block of Lost Horse Road south of Hamilton due to the Coyote Coulee/Lost Horse wildfire.

Deputies are contacting residents personally, but anyone located near the fire should prepare for evacuations immediately.

Prepare pets, medications and important documents. Make sure you have a second safe location to relocate to. As of 1:30 p.m., the fire has burned three acres.

We will continue to keep you updated as the situation develops.