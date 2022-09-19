No change reported from Boulder Lake Fire

MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire northeast of Missoula is holding steady at 1,831 acres, according to the Monday update.
The lightning-sparked blaze is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness approximately 15 miles northeast of Missoula.
Fire managers report that thanks to cool weather and some rain, little to no fire growth occurred over the weekend.
The fire is now being managed under a Type 4 Incident Command structure due to minimal fire activity and predicted weather.
Over the weekend, crews patrolled and monitored the south flank of the blaze which continues to produce some smoke as it smolders in heavy dead and downed fuel.
The Gold Creek Cabin remains unburned.
Closed Areas
- Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake, and Gold Creek Lake.
- Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).
Closed Trails
- Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake.
- Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail.
- Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake.
- Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333.
- Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333.
- Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.
Closed Roads
- Gold Creek Road NFSR #126, from milepost 10.1 at its junction with Road #2118 to the end of the road at milepost 12.5.
- Gold Ridge Road NFSR #2118, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Creek Road #126 to milepost 3.4 at the gate.
- Gold Ridge Meadows Road NFSR #2121, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Ridge Road #2118 to milepost 4.3 at the gate.
- Upper Gold Peak Spur NFSR #16859, from junction with Road #2121 to the end of the road at milepost 1.2.