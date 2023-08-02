Niarada Fire near Elmo grows to 8,400 acres

ELMO - The Niarada Fire a dozen miles west of Elmo has now burned 8,400 acres.

The blaze was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, as part of the widespread lightning storm that went through the area.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions have been pushing the fire which is burning in grass and timber.



The Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 took command of the fire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Mill Pocket Fire is also being managed by the Northern Rockies Complex IMT Team 3.

It has burned approximately 2,000 acres and is west of the Niarada Fire.

There are 66 people assigned to the blazes which are 0% contained.