Niarada Fire burning near Elmo holding at 20,365 acres, 95% contained

ELMO - Little change is being reported from the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres and remains 95% contained as of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

All pre-evacuation warnings for Elmo and Big Arm have been lifted.

There are 130 people assigned to the Niarada Fire.

The Mill Pocket Fire is 100% contained with little suppression repair left to complete.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation as well as in Lake, Flathead, and Sanders counties.