New fire reported south of Big Sky

UPDATE: 8-19-2025, 9:39 p.m. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released the following:

Multiple agencies are responding to a wildfire burning in a remote area about 20 miles south of Big Sky.

The West Fork Fire was reported shortly before 6:30 PM on Tuesday, Aug. 19 and produced a large smoke column visible from Big Sky and West Yellowstone. The fire is located in the South Madison Range, just north of the Beaver Creek Forest Service cabin on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. As of 7:30 PM, it was estimated at approximately 50 acres. The cause remains unknown.

At this time, the fire does not pose a threat to Big Sky.

A Red Flag warning remains in effect through 10 PM on Wednesday. Weather will include hot temperatures, breezy winds and low humidities.

Please stay out of the Taylor Fork and Beaver Creek areas until further notice. While no official Forest Service closures are in place at this time, the public is strongly encouraged to avoid the area.

Agencies assisting on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Big Sky Fire Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Emergency Management, Hebgen Basin Fire District, and West Yellowstone Police Department.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Sign up for emergency alerts through the Gallatin County Community Notification System at www.readygallatin.com/public-warning/community-notification-system.

LEE METCALF WILDERNESS — A new fire was reported on Tuesday evening, it is now known as the West Fork Fire, according to Watch Duty and WildCAD.

The fire is currently burning at 50 acres. A large column of smoke was visible in West Yellowstone and the surrounding area.

According to Mary Ann Dowd-Sussman, Madion Valley Rural Fire Department (MVRFD) PIO, there is a possible new fire at the Earthquake Lake area. MVRFD was paged to Hwy 87/287 at 5:45 p.m.

