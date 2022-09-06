Watch Now
Murray Fire burning in Powell County

Posted at 10:58 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 13:20:35-04

The Murray Fire was first discovered Monday and is burning about 12 miles southwest of Helmville in Powell County.

As of Tuesday morning, the estimated fire size is around 53 acres burned. The fire is 0% contained and the cause is currently under investigation.

The Murray Fire is currently managed as a Type 3 Incident with 24 personnel on site. Coordinating agencies on the fire include Montana DNRC, USFS, and BLM.

Officials want to remind people that drones and private aircraft are prohibited from flying in the fire.

There are no evacuations in effect, and roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only for firefighters and public safety.

