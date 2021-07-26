Watch
More evacuations issued for Harris Mountain Fire

Montana DNRC
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 18:08:38-04

HELENA — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents on Sheep Creek Road. Residents on Novak Creek Lane were issued a pre-evacuation warning.

On Sunday evening, Cascade County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents south of mile marker 7 on Adel Road due to a lack of escape routes.

The Harris Mountain Fire more than doubled in size yesterday as the fire moved to the north and east late afternoon and into the evening. An infrared flight was utilized to map the perimeter at 11,890 acres just after 10:00 p.m. Increased fire activity was driven by the fuels on the ground as well as the topography.

Firefighters worked through the evening to provide point protection near structures. Monday’s operations will consist of reconnaissance of the new fire growth, assessing areas to establish a new anchor point and continuing with point protection near structures. Aircraft will be utilized to assist the firefighters on the ground to slow the fire spread.

