More Boulder 2700 fire evacuees being allowed home

POLSON — Additional evacuees from the wildfire burning east of Polson are being allowed home on Monday,

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will allow re-entry to properties outside of the fire perimeter and just north of the fire area near mile marker 11 to mile marker 13.5 near Blue Bay beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.

However, access to and from this area will only be from the north of the Boulder 2700 fire, coming south on Highway 35 from Bigfork.

The Sheriff’s Office will now be manning a checkpoint at mile marker 11 on Montana Highway 35.

The area directly affected by the fire from mile marker 9 to 11 remains evacuated due to post-wildfire hazards.

Residents of the East Shore from mile marker 6 to 9 can receive a re-entry permit at the Finley Point checkpoint on Highway 35 south of the fire.

All residents in the re-entry areas of mile marker 6 through 9 and 11 through 13.5 remain in stage 2 “SET” evacuation status and should be prepared to evacuate in the event fire activity increases.

Highway 35 remains closed to through traffic in both directions from Polson at the intersection with US Highway 93 to mile marker 15.

A Temporary Boating Restriction remains in place from Boulder Creek on the north to Station Creek on the south and one-half mile out from the shoreline. No boats are allowed in the area.

Rain fell Sunday on the Boulder 2700 fire and there was minimal fire activity, according to fire managers.

The Boulder 2700 fire has burned 2,072 acres eight miles east of Polson and is 31% contained.

Sign up for Lake County Emergency alerts here.