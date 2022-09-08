Moose Fire prompts evacuations north of Salmon

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown from 107,523-acre to 122,612 acres with containment dropping to 35%.

Evacuations were ordered last night for areas a few miles north of Salmon as the Moose Fire crossed the Ridge Road and moved downhill toward the town of Salmon after 9 p.m.

The Beartrack Mine and Leesburg area were evacuated on Sept. 6.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

Residents affected by the fire and have been told to evacuate can contact the evacuation center at 208-756-3324. The shelter has beds, showers and meals available.

MTN News

People who need a place to house their animals can call 208-940-2220 or 208-940-0220.

Fire managers report that fire behavior increased on Wednesday afternoon and exhibited extreme fire behavior.

The eastern fire edge is now within three miles of US Highway 93 at Stormy Peak Road. An overnight infrared (IR) flight overnight showed an increase of 15,136 acres over the last two days.

The infrared map indicates that the fire impinged upon the very north end of the watershed of the City of Salmon, just north of Jesse, according to the Thursday update.

There are 650 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.